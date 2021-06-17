Foundry Partners LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $379.41 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

