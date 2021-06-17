Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 1,575 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

