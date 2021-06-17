Foundry Partners LLC Sells 512,965 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512,965 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 16,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

