Foundry Partners LLC Sells 8,377 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,001 shares of company stock worth $31,407,658. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Cryoport stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

