Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 411,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,915 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $965.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

