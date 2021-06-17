Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $62.83 and last traded at $62.60, with a volume of 3710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Freedom had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 53.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.54.

About Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

