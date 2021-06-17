Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FRHLF traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,479. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

