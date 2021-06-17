Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.00). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Mizuho began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Freeline Therapeutics makes up 7.0% of CHI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $24,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $9.45 on Monday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

