FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 13th total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.