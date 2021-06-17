Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

