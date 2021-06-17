Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £944.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,834.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

