Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Fulton Financial has raised its dividend payment by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.