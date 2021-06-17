Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 3,321 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

FUTR has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Get Future alerts:

FUTR stock opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,555.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 45.68. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,054 ($39.90).

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.