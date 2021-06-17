FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in May

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 961,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:FF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 749,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

