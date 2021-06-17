FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.72 Million

Brokerages expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce sales of $14.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.58 million and the highest is $14.86 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $59.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.49 million to $60.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $61.24 million, with estimates ranging from $59.93 million to $62.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

FVCB opened at $17.75 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.40.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

