FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.19. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of AA opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares in the company, valued at $17,583,714.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

