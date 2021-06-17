FY2021 EPS Estimates for (GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Lowered by Desjardins

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.07.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$2.69. The company had revenue of C$95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.80 million.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

