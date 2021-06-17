FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Boosted by National Bank Financial

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.69. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$90.02.

TSE:TD opened at C$87.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.82. The stock has a market cap of C$159.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$57.44 and a 1-year high of C$89.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,827,208.32. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$86.63 per share, with a total value of C$800,461.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,527.81. Insiders have sold 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 over the last 90 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

