FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avanti Energy Inc. Cut by Beacon Securities (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanti Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:AVN opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 50.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.58. Avanti Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.01 million and a P/E ratio of -32.43.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

