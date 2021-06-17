Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
