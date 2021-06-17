Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.72

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.72 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,308 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Gama Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gama Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.