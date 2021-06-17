Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.06 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after buying an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

