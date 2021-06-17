GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.86 Million

Equities analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report sales of $23.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. GAN reported sales of $8.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $106.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $108.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $141.22 million, with estimates ranging from $139.93 million to $142.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. GAN’s revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAN. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 33.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 1,985.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 163,488 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of GAN by 67.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.31. 5,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,623. GAN has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $769.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.44.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

