Garda Property Group Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58.

In other Garda Property Group news, insider Andrew Thornton purchased 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,325.00 ($18,803.57).

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

