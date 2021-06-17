Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of IT opened at $233.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.39. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

