GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 73,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 782,886 shares.The stock last traded at $10.36 and had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $39,960,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth $13,320,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

