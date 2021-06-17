GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €34.43 ($40.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €35.60. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

