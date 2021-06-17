Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $163.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.00.

GECFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

