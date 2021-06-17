General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

