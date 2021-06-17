Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

GENI stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

