Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,254 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $559,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $191.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

