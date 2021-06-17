Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,568 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $711,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $182.35 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $189.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.82.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

