Geode Capital Management LLC Has $599.81 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,120,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $599,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,588,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.