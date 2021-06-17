Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of IHS Markit worth $609,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $295,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 18.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 43,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in IHS Markit by 18.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.50. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

