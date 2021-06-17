GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 315,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 871,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

Shares of GOVX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,834. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.25.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.