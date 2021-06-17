GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,187,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.7% during the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.62. 12,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,555. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

