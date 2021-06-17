GeoWealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,078,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $123.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,690. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

