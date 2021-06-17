GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 114,366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period.

SPIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,970. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

