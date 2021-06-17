GeoWealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAGG. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAGG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,877. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

