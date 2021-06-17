GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 26,542 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,542 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.35. 98,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,639. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

