Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.13.

Shares of TSE:GEI traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.48. 535,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,305. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 36.31. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

