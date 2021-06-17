Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after buying an additional 592,386 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 41,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

