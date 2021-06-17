Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GVDBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDBF remained flat at $$4,519.50 during trading on Friday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $3,453.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,519.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,211.21.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

