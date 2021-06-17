Glenview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 10,250 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Atkore by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Atkore stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

