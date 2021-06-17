Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 318,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,470,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $392.76 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $399.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

