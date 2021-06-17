Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of IYK opened at $177.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.57. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.21.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.