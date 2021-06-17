Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.82. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

