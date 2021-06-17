Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,416 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.84. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.