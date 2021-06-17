Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $10.00

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.47. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 14 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GB. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,753,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $23,200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,873,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

