Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 713.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

GBLI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 5,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $406.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

